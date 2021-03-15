Sarawak sizzler: Golden Hornbills to battle Kuching City FC at Hang Jebat Stadium

KUCHING (Mar 15): Sarawak United and Kuching City FC will take on each other tomorrow for the bragging rights as to who is the better team from Sarawak playing in the Malaysian second division, Premier League so far this season.

Loyal supporters of both clubs will want to see the match as one that determines which club is the better one from Sarawak playing in the league.

“We are expecting Kuching City FC to be very organised when they play against us. We are also aware that they will be working hard to improve their position in the league,” Sarawak United head coach E. Elavarasan told The Borneo Post.

Elavarasan, however, insisted that he had no special instruction for his players for the match.

This was because for him, the focus of the team, dubbed Golden Hornbills, is to remain consistent throughout the season and hopefully emerge as league winners.

As for Kuching City FC head coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim, he understands that the match is one much awaited by Sarawakian football fans.

“Even though we are still feeling fatigue after previously playing two away matches namely in Terengganu and Johor (in a space of a few days) we nevertheless will not want to disappoint our fans in this match,” said Irfan when contacted.

Kuching City FC last played their match last Saturday against Johor Darul Ta’zim II in which they lost 3-1 after they drew 1-1 with Terengganu FC II in Kuala Terengganu last Wednesday.

Sarawak United on the other hand last played a league match in Ipoh on Wednesday in which they won 3-0 against Perak FC II.

Although the match can be seen by Sarawakian football fans as a rivalry among siblings, there is no denying that both teams are also fighting for that promotion to the Malaysian first division Super League next season, thus even the most neutral set of fans can expect an intense clash between the two teams.

After both teams have played two league matches so far, Sarawak United have won all their league matches while Kuching City FC are looking to register their first win of the season albeit at the expense of their crosstown competitors.

Despite the exciting clash between the two teams, fans of both teams in Sarawak will, however, not only have to witness the match live on their devices, but also see the match take place in Peninsular Malaysia because both home teams are not based in the state at the moment.

The match between Sarawak United and Kuching City FC is a Sarawak United “home” match which is scheduled to be played at the Hang Jebat Stadium, 9pm tomorrow.

Both teams are currently based outside of Sarawak and Sarawak United play its home matches in Melaka to minimise travel and quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the moment, Sarawak United are second in the league standings, only one point behind league leaders Negeri Sembilan FC while Kuching City FC is ninth place.

A win for Sarawak United against Kuching City FC will give the Golden Hornbill a chance to top the league standings once again after Negeri Sembilan FC only managed to draw 2-2- against Terengganu FC II recently on Saturday (Mar 13).