SDMC: 1 new cluster, dubbed Jalan Tanjung Cluster, emerges in Bintulu

KUCHING (Mar 15): The Sarawak Health Department has declared a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed Jalan Tanjung Cluster in Bintulu, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The new cluster was detected in a supermarket in Jalan Tanjung, Kidurong, Bintulu with its index case involving a local woman aged 27, said SDMC.

“The index case, an employee at the supermarket, was detected on Mar 13 at the Bintulu Health Clinic. The index case could have been infected while mingling with the communities in Bintulu town area. The case also had close contact with one of the previous positive cases,” it said in its daily update statement.

During an active case detection for the cluster, SDMC said a total of 18 new positive cases were detected from family members and social contacts while a total of 127 individuals had been swab tested.

As a result, the new cluster recorded 19 positive cases, 106 results came back negative for Covid-19 and two others were awaiting test results.

SDMC said the 19 active cases had been referred to the Bintulu Hospital for treatment.

SDMC said the state Health Department had declared an end to the Tabong Cluster in Bau after not recording any new Covid-19 positive case in the last 28 days.

It said the state still had 29 active Covid-19 clusters, five of which had recorded new cases and one of them being the new Jalan Tanjung Cluster.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong recorded 20 new cases followed by Bergalak Cluster in Song having 13 new cases, Sena Cluster in Miri (7 new cases) and Emperoh Jambu Cluster, Kuching (3 new cases).

SDMC said the new cases brought the total number of cases for the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster to 311 while the totals for Bergalak Cluster stood at 62, Sena Cluster (79) and Emperoh Jambu Cluster (303).

Other active clusters are Kiba Cluster, Sibu; Melor Cluster, Pusa; Tunggal Cluster, Julau; Sungai Bakong Cluster, Meradong; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster, Kuching; Gelong Cluster, Kapit; Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster, Sri Aman; Buluh Pasi Cluster, Meradong; Jalan Awang Cluster, Sibu; Buloh Cluster, Selangau; Jalan Ho Pin Cluster, Samarahan; Jalan Green Cluster, Kuching; Kejatau Cluster, Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster, Kapit; Geronggang Cluster, Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster, Sibu; Univista Cluster, Samarahan; Kidurong Dua Cluster, Bintulu; Nanga Lijan Cluster, Julau; Seruas Cluster, Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster, Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster, Bintulu; Rakut Cluster, Miri and Pasai Cluster, Sibu.