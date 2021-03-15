SUPP to help Bintulu folk sign up for vaccination programme

BINTULU: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here is out to help the local people register for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Those who may not be familiar with the registration process are encouraged to go directly to the party’s Bintulu branch office and also its Tanjong Batu operations room at Bintulu Sentral Commercial Centre – open from 9am to noon and 2pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays; and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

“Come to our office and we will help you with the registration, either via MySejahtera app or by manually filling in the registration forms.

“However, please be reminded to always comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) while registering,” said SUPP Bintulu chairman Johnny Pang.

He reiterated the call by the government for Malaysians and non-Malaysians aged 18 and above, senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as those in high-risk groups with chronic illnesses to sign up for the vaccination programme.

“Senior citizens who are yet to own the state-issued Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) are also encouraged to come over for the registration.

“If you’re 60 years old and above, permanently residing in Sarawak and holding MyKad with the ‘K’ alphabet, then you’re entitled to enjoy the benefits of the KGC, which has engaged a number of registered corporate and retail partners.

“To those who have already been notified to collect their KGCs, please call us to make arrangements prior to collection to avoid the crowd,” reminded Pang, adding that the cardholders could authorise their family members to collect on their behalf – provided that they bring along the original MyKad for verification purposes.

For further enquiries, call SUPP Bintulu via 086-313 418 or stop by at its branch office on Level 1, No 68 at Bintulu Sentral Commercial Centre; its Tanjong Batu operations room is also on the same floor, a couple of lots away from the branch office.