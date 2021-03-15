Tune Protect introduces new e-medical plan

KUCHING: With growing awareness for medical protection, soaring healthcare costs and tightened wallets, Tune Protect Malaysia has launched its first online cashless e-medical card, PRO-Health Medical.

The cashless medical plan provides hospitalisation and surgical expenses benefits to suit consumers’ lifestyles and budget needs.

“Today’s digitally savvy customers thrive on convenience and simplicity,” Tune Protect Malaysia chief executive officer William Foo highlighted.

“They are health-conscious, sensible and realistic in managing their expenses. These insights spurred the features of PRO-Health Medical as a comprehensive, budget-friendly plan that is easy to understand.

“Sign-up takes less than five minutes and claims are hassle-free via our Tune Protect App which also hosts the e-Medical card for cashless admission.”

Unique to PRO-Health Medical is a year-long mental wellness programme with Naluri for the first 1,000 customers, lump-sum allowance for mosquito-borne diseases, Covid-19 additional medical expenses of up to RM20,000 per diagnosis until December 31, 2021 and a charitable pledge by Tune Protect to Yayasan Chow Kit to provide children from less privileged families with access to healthcare for every policy sold.

“The professional overall mental health and lifestyle coaching by Naluri is especially timely given the pressures of keeping up with the ‘new’ norm. Millennials are health conscious and goal driven.

“If their goal is to lose that three kilogrammes (kgs) they gained while working from home, or to learn how to balance work-life pressures, our programme with Naluri will give them that added assurance and support.”

The e-Medical Card provides customers coverage for hospitalisation and surgical expenses including in-patient, daycare surgical procedures and outpatient treatments expenses due to illnesses and accidents.

Other benefits include the zero deductible feature which means that the customer does not have to pay upfront before receiving treatment, an e-Medical Card for a cashless admission at more than 150 hospitals across Malaysia and reimbursement for alternative and chiropractic treatments post hospitalisation.

“The Health segment is one the main business pillars for Tune Protect going forward,” Tune Protect Group Health lead Ben Assanasen said.

“The impact of recent global events has increased the awareness and interest in medical insurance especially amongst millennials and Gen Z. We believe this market segment will grow rapidly.

“PRO-Health Medical signals the start of engaging millennials through the digital space via education and raising awareness of health care at a young age.

“We want to bring Health to the masses, especially to the millennials segment as they are currently underserved and underinsured.”