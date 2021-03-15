Umno-Bersatu crisis: There’s light at the end of tunnel – Tuan Ibrahim

PASIR MAS (March 15): The dispute between Umno and Bersatu will be resolved amicably, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said PAS is confident the conflict between the two parties will be settled.

“The is still light at the end of the tunnel,” he told reporters when asked whether PAS was worried over the tussel between Umno and Bersatu.

The Environment and Water Minister said this when met after his visit to the landslide area at Dataran Air Muleh, Kampung Pohon Celagi here today.

Commenting on the PAS-Umno meeting last week, Tuan Ibrahim said among the topics discussed was on strengthening Muafakat Nasional (MN) cooperation.

“We have indeed been having meetings twice a week. In our meetings we do touch on the general election (GE) but only indirectly,” he said.

On claims that Kuala Langat member of Parliament Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar quit PKR because he was involved in a corruption case and wants to avoid prosecution, Tuan Ibrahim said the matter should be handed over to the authorities for further investigation.

“Leave the investigations to the authorities. We (PAS) must make it clear, there will be no compromise and every allegation must be proven. The court must investigate if it is true that he was involved.

“However, don’t make such an accusation each time someone switches party, because several Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members had also jumped ship (left PAS),” he said.

Last Saturday, Xavier who was former Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister and PKR vice president announced his immediate resignation from his post as he was frustrated with the current political situation in the country.

He has also decided to become an Independent MP who will support the government bloc under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. – Bernama