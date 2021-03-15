Unreasonable to detain Pala’u community – organisation

KOTA KINABALU: Youth-led organisation Belia di Bawah Bayu called on authorities to exercise discretion in enforcing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

A statement was issued by the organisation following the detention of 34 Pala’u children and women in Lahad Datu on March 14, for reportedly begging at traffic light intersections, not wearing face masks and being in close range.

The organisation took to social media to urge authorities to look into more sustainable solutions instead of further burdening the vulnerable community.

“We at Belia di Bawah Bayu consider this a critical issue as it may threaten the safety of other stateless communities in Sabah. We view the detention of the Pala’u community as an extreme and unreasonable measure, especially on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“Detainees include a baby as young as two years old and as many as 25 children, in addition to women aged between 19 and 41. We are of the stand that the action taken against this marginalised community is unreasonable as they are left vulnerable without access to health care or government aid. They also cannot afford face masks as most of these communities are homeless and have no source of income.

“We at Belia di Bawah Bayu disagree strongly with the treatment of these vulnerable individuals and urge authorities to exercise discretion in enforcing compliance to Covid-19 SOP.

“We also urge for more sustainable solutions such as providing a basic form of identification that allows them access to free face masks, sanitisers and medical attention without fear of detainment,” the statement read.

Belia di Bawah Bayu recently co-organised DUN Belia Sabah, a virtual simulation of the State Legislative Assembly sitting comprising entirely of youths aged between 16 and 30. The programme discussed issues pertaining to stateless communities in Sabah, particularly access to education.

Currently, the organisation is running an awareness campaign centred on 26-year-old Wong Kueng Hui and the challenges he is facing in obtaining citizenship.