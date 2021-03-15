UTCs in Kuching, Sibu and Miri to resume operations beginning Mar 17

KUCHING (Mar 15): The Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Kuching, Sibu and Miri will resume operations from Mar 17, announced State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“SDMC has decided that the resumption of operations for the UTC in Kuching, Sibu and Miri will begin from Mar 17 with office hours from 8am to 5pm,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC said 11 districts in the state remained as Covid-19 red zones given that they recorded a total of 2,571 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

The districts are Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

SDMC said three districts namely Bau, Mukah and Sarikei were maintained as Covid-19 orange zones.

It added that these districts recorded a total of 93 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

A total of 18 districts remained as Covid-19 yellow zones for they recorded a total of 129 local transmission cases in the last 14 days, pointed out SDMC.

They are Dalat, Limbang, Selangau, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Samarahan, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh.

SDMC added that eight other districts were maintained as green zones.

According to SDMC, the police have issued a total of 102 compound notices to individuals who violated the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of the total, SDMC said 75 compound notices were issued in Kuching, 23 in Miri and four in Padawan.