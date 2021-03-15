Wan Shardini appointed SKM Board director

KUCHING: Wan Shardini Wan Salleh has been appointed to the board of directors of Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) effective Feb 4, the first Sarawakian to occupy the position.

His letter of appointment was presented by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at a ceremony at the Kampung Buntal Community centre here yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, in a statement here yesterday, said Wan Shardini’s presence on the SKM board would help boost development of the state’s cooperative sector.

“Sarawak is a huge state and therefore has its own sets of challenges. I hope by having a Sarawakian appointed as one of the SKM board members, he would be able to assist the commission to have a better understanding on Sarawak and subsequently help improve the state’s cooperative sector,” he said.

Wan Shardini holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia and a master’s degree in science (timber technology) from University College, North Wales in the United Kingdom.

He had served the Sarawak Forestry Department for 34 years, with his last position being forestry deputy director. — Bernama