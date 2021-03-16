321,331 individuals have received Covid-19 vaccine as of March 15 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): A total of 321,331 individuals have received their first vaccine dose under phase one of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, as of yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number, with 38,632 individuals, followed by (34,666), Sarawak (32,028) and Sabah (30,433).

“Kuala Lumpur has 29,937 vaccine recipients; Pahang (25,525), Johor (24,749), Kedah (21,171), Pulau Pinang (18,465), Kelantan (15,877) and Terengganu (14,949).

““In Negeri Sembilan, a total of 12,865 individuals have been vaccinated Melaka (8,251), Perlis (7,276), Putrajaya (4,165) and Labuan (2,342),” he said through an infographic posted on his Twitter account, today.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which was launched on Feb 24 aims to provide immunisation for free to the people in Malaysia, locals and foreigners alike. – Bernama