38 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman said that Keningau recorded the highest number of cases with nine followed by Nabawan (eight) and Sipitang (4).

“No new clusters were detected today,” he said in a statement.

Masidi disclosed that the state did not record any new Covid-19 deaths.

A total of 70 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus.

“The police issued four compounds today for offences relating to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Three were issued in Papar while another was issued in Sandakan,” added Masidi.

Separately, as of Tuesday, a total 32,711 individuals in Sabah had been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.