524 UMS staff receive appreciation awards

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 524 Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) staff received various awards at the UMS 2019 and 2020 Appreciation Ceremony.

The hybrid event was held at Galeri Majlis and also broadcasted virtually via its official Facebook account UMS.Official and also YouTube UMS.Net.

A total of 39 UMS retired personnel, including four who have passed away were given the Jasamu Dikenang award in appreciation of their contribution to the university.

The awards were handed over by UMS vice chancellor Prof. Datuk ChM. Dr. Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.

According to Taufiq, the event showed UMS’ commitment to appreciate the contribution of its staff with the hope that excellent work culture, prioritizing quality, creativity and innovation would become a continuous practice to ensure university excellence.

“This year, we have also introduced another award, the Sanjungan Budi Award for those who have served in UMS for over 25 years which involves 19 recipients, besides 80 people who received the Jasa Setia Award, which is for those who have served UMS for 20 years, as well as 240 people who have served for 10 years who received the Jasa Bakti Award.

“A total of 146 staff from various job schemes at the support and management staff level including academic staff were also selected as recipients of the Outstanding Service Award (APC) for 2019, with APC recipients receiving a Certificate of Outstanding Service, as well as a performance excellence incentive of RM1,000 that was credited to the recipient’s account in early 2021,” he said.

In the meantime, Taufiq said every civil servant is required to provide the best and excellent service to the community throughout their service, and each has a role in ensuring that the services delivered are clean and with integrity.

“I sincerely hope that UMS staff continue to be committed to working with sincerity and full of integrity without expecting recognition and not even because of name.

“The job as a civil servant is a trust and must be shouldered with sincerity and responsibility.

“Work culture or ethics must be prudent and with integrity to meet the vision and mission of the organization,” he added.

Taufiq also hoped that the staff celebrated at the event would always be successful, in good health, maintain personal morals, strengthen friendships, maintain their excellent work, and become quality employees to help boost UMS’ excellence not only at the national level but in the eyes of the world.

Also present at the ceremony was the Registrar of UMS, Luqman Ridha Anwar as well as key and senior officers of UMS.