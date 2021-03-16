Additional conditions for haj pilgrims may be known by Ramadan — Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The government is expected to find out about the additional conditions that may be stipulated by the Saudi Arabian government for haj pilgrims as early as Ramadan, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said this includes the possibility of making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for them.

Therefore, he urged haj pilgrimage candidates to be prepared to adhere to the conditions.

“We don’t want at the last minute when the quota is available, there are things that hamper their chances to perform haj,” he told reporters during the ‘Sumbangan Kasih’ programme organised by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPIEM) at the Kijang assemblyman’s office here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said the proposal for haj pilgrims preparations has been completed and would be tabled to the Cabinet to be discussed.

“However, it depends on the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

It was reported that the Saudi Arabian government has agreed to give Malaysia an additional 10,000 places under the latter’s haj quota when the haj situation returns to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Ahmad Marzuk, who is also the Pengkalan Chepa member of parliament, handed-over cash assistance totalling RM30,000 to 70 farmers and fishermen who were affected by the monsoon season and hot spell.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Marzuk said the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Bill and the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religions Bill were now ready and would be brought for negotiation with the states involved, next month.

He said the decision was made during the Syarak and Civil Law Technical Committee meeting on March 9 to 11.

“We have completed the bills and I’m also confident that the committee members have put in their best efforts to ensure that the bills are complete and ready for the next level,” he said. — Bernama