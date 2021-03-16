Anwar coy on GE15 collaboration with Umno, says parties still feeling each other out

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dismissed questions today about a potential partnership with Umno for the 15th general election, saying talks in this direction were still at a very early stage.

At a press conference this evening, he said any comment about the possible cooperation with the Malay nationalist party and political rival would be speculative.

“I’ve already said it would be premature to indicate any possibility of cooperation in the next general election. At this stage, we are just discussing.

“So, this would pre-empt something beyond that, even before a major understanding has been reached. So, I think we will stick to that, that we are just in the midst of initial discussions.”

When asked if the Umno lawmakers he has met to discuss the matter included former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Anwar said he met with any and all lawmakers.

“What is the need for me to deny? I have talks with everyone. I even discussed cooperation with Tun Mahathir before,” he said, referring to discussions with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad prior to the latter joining PH.

“So, why can’t I have talks with others?”

Earlier, Anwar also reiterated his party’s commitment to Pakatan Harapan when he was asked if PKR would consider contesting the general election independently.

He said PKR was part of PH and remained committed to its comrades.

“DAP has been with us from the beginning and remained committed to these same policies. Similarly with Amanah; even when they were in PAS, the subscribed to the issues of good governance, anti-corruption and, whilst promoting Islam, is committed to a multiracial agenda.

“So, we are fully committed.”

Anwar’s press conference drew heavy attention after it was disclosed that PKR and Umno met informally during the weekend, prompting speculation that he could announce some form of cooperation heading into the next general election.

Umno is still nominally part of the ruling PN government but has informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that their informal partnership will end once the general election is called. – Malay Mail