Application for Yang di-Pertuan Agong scholarship is open until April 9

PUTRAJAYA: The application for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong 2021 scholarship (BYDPA) for local as well as overseas Master’s and Doctorate (PhD) programmes is now open until April 9.

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement yesterday said candidates could apply at http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my portal until the closing date, adding that the deadline to submit the completed application form by hand or post is also on April 9.

“BYDPA offers 12 scholarships, six each at the master’s level and PhD level to study in the fields of Science and Technology, Economics, Law and Islamic Finance,” read the statement.

Priority would be given to candidates with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of at least 3.75 or first-class or its equivalent at the Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s Degree level, active in community and co-curricular activities, proficient in more than one international languages or had produced creative and innovative works such as writings and designs, it said.

It also said candidates who had been offered full-time studies or had started full-time studies in the year of the offer at institutions of higher learning listed by the PSD would also be given priority.

Candidates should be Malaysian citizens aged below 35 on Jan 1, 2021, it said adding that shortlisted candidates would undergo a selection process including an interview.

PSD said candidates at the Master’s level are required to prepare a research paper or dissertation as only the research mode is allowed.

Interested candidates can obtain further information on the scholarship at http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my portal or call 03–8885 3879/3569, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm or email to [email protected] — Bernama