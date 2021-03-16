Association helps to clean up ‘most corrupt sector’

LABUAN: The construction sector is identified as the “most corrupt sector”, but can still be minimised through the practice of integrity, said Labuan Contractor G1 Association chairman Chemat Mustapha.

He said the malpractices like extortion, bribery, and fraud in construction projects could have a damaging effect on developing as well as developed countries.

“Corruption poses a great risk to construction companies; it increases the construction cost and time, and lowers the quality of infrastructure services delivered.

“Corruption exists across all the different stages of a construction project, which in general can reduce the overall project benefits.

“Therefore, government bodies especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), construction organisations and association, and individuals are putting in huge efforts to conduct business in a transparent, honest, and fair manner to keep corruption away,” he said at the Educational and Inculcate Culture of Anti-Corruption Programme at Tiara Hotel here today.

Chemat said corruption in the construction industry could only be eliminated if the individuals involved in the construction projects cooperate to promote anti-corruption practices.

“The answer lies within us, these individuals are the contractors and of course other parties involved in the projects be it direct or indirect involvement,” he said.

He stressed all the parties involved in a construction project have the responsibility to prevent corruption.

“Corruption cannot be eradicated by a single or simple method…both the public and the private sectors must follow comprehensive anti-corruption measures as an integral part of project and construction management,” he added.

The programme launched by MACC Labuan director ACP Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof was the agency’s annual educational and awareness programme, as part of its engagement programme with the people at large.

“Labuan Contactor G1 Association promotes anti-corruption measures by working in close collaboration with MACC Labuan in all aspect of educational and awareness programmes, to inculcate the anti-corruption culture in all project dealings,” Chemat said.