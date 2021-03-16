Crash involving car, motorcycle leaves elderly man dead

KUCHING: An accident that occurred at Jalan Kampung Daun in Singai near here on Sunday afternoon left a senior citizen dead.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the crash involved a motorcycle ridden by a 61-year-old man from Kampung Sagah at Jalan Matang, and a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Kampung Apar in Singai, Bau District.

“The driver was travelling towards Bau town from Jalan Kampung Sagah, while the motorcyclist was from Lundu, also heading towards Bau, when accident struck.

“According to witnesses, the motorcyclist made a sudden exit from the Jalan Bung Gadong junction at Kampung Daun, and crashed into the car.”

Alexson said the paramedics from Bau Hospital, who arrived at the scene minutes after receiving the emergency call, pronounced the motorcyclist dead on-site. The car driver was unhurt, he added.

“The body was later taken to Bau Hospital mortuary.

“The motorcycle and car were taken to Bau station for inspection by Puspakom,” said Alexson, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987.