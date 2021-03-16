DAP convention phantom voters allegation baseless, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The claims that there were phantom voters at the 19th Perak DAP Convention which had created chaos at the convention on Sunday are baseless, said national organising secretary Anthony Loke.

He said the party leadership election process at all levels had always been conducted transparently without favouring any individual, and the incident should not have happened in any DAP conference.

“These (phantoms voters) are entirely baseless allegations. The list of delegates for the state convention had been confirmed by the DAP National Headquarters.

“Every delegate eligible to attend the state convention has the right to vote as long as the voting process has not been closed by the returning officer,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A commotion broke during the 19th Perak DAP Convention in Ipoh on Sunday, when it was alleged that there could be phantom voters trying to participate in the state committee election and the deadline for registration of voters was extended at the last minute.

“I call on every party member to respect the party’s election process, accept any election decision with an open heart and always uphold the party’s constitution which is the basis of the party’s journey and function,” Loke said. — Bernama