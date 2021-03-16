Dr Annuar: SDDMC to conduct ACD exercise at Kampung Hilir

SIBU (March 16): The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will be conducting a mass Active Case Detection (ACD) exercise at Kampung Hilir here, following the detection of 25 Covid-19 positive cases there yesterday, said its coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar said the matter has been discussed with Sibu Divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and the ACD exercise would be most probably be conducted tomorrow for the residents in the area after they a strategic location for the exercise has been found.

“The Sibu Health Office has actually started conducting contact tracing for the houses surrounding the locality of the positive cases yesterday.

“So I hope everyone in Kampung Hilir will give their cooperation and come forward to get tested because this is the only way we can stop the virus from spreading further,” he said during a Facebook live streaming last night.

Dr Annuar said he was particularly worried of the positive cases at Kampung Hilir because most of them involved those aged between 10 and 11.

For this reason, he reminded parents in the area to monitor their children and advised them not to go out of their house.

“Honestly, the situation at Kampung Hilir is not so good and worrisome with congested houses. I will not say that we will impose a lockdown in the area but the residents must provide their cooperation to our ACD.

“Lockdown is unnecessary if no new cases are reported from the area in these few days,” he said.

Earlier, DrAnnuar said the positive cases at Kampung Hilir started from an individual who was infected at his workplace.

“He returned home and infected everyone. This showed the virus is highly contagious,” he added.

Zone 10 Kampung Dato, comprising Jalan Kampung Hilir and and Kampung Datu Lama reported 25 and one cases respectively from the total 65 cases reported in Sibu yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar said that Sibu Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) here have registered a total of 5,731 Covid-19 patients so far.

They included those from Kapit, Song and Kanowit.

“Out of the total, 5,359 or 93.5 per cent patients have been discharged from the hospital and PKRC,” he said.

He also congratulated Sibujaya residents after no cases were recorded from the area for the first time yesterday after the first case was detected there in January.