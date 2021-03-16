EMCO: Police tighten control at Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Ulu

KUCHING: Three roadblocks were set up at Kampung Bintawa Tengah and Bintawa Ulu effective last night to control the entry and exit in those two areas during the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said that as many as 72 personnel including Rela and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will be on duty at the road blocks starting today to March 30.

He added that aside from road blocks, patrols would be made on a few alternative routes which can be used to enter and exit the village.

“Preparations have been challenging due to the landform, how close the houses are as well as the many lanes. But we are confident we can control the situation here to ensure the EMCO runs smoothly.

“Starting tonight, no villagers are allowed to leave and outsiders will not be allowed entry until the EMCO ends,” he said when met by reporters while monitoring the EMCO preparations today.

He explained one of the three roadblocks was from the Tun Salahuddin Bridge underpass while the other two were at the main road and lanes from Kampung Pulo Hilir to Bintawa.

It is understood that there are a total of 4,915 villagers, including children and senior citizens, and 790 houses in those two villages.

“Thus we hope that the villagers can give their full cooperation and be patient throughout this EMCO,” Awang Din said.

Yesterday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that there would be an EMCO at Kampung Bintawa Ulu and Bintawa Tengah in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases there.

The Health Ministry, alongside other agencies, would be conducting targeted Covid-19 screening for all the villagers.

In addition, there will be temporary clinics set up by the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic from Monday to Friday in the villages.

Meanwhile, food aid will be coordinated by the Kuching Divisional Disaster Management Committee.