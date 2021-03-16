Fed govt’s appeal against use of ‘Allah’ word disappointing, says SUPP

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) is disappointed with the federal government’s action of appealing against last week’s High Court decision that Christians can use the word ‘Allah’ in their religious education and books, said party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“The decision to appeal may be a politically right decision by the majority of the cabinet ministers in the federal government in view of the instability of the present government and the need to garner support from PAS and Umno. The appeal can also be seen as palatable for Malaya (West Malaysia) society and political parties where the majority of the people are Muslims.

“However, that does not give the federal government the right to impose their version of Malaysia on Sarawak that is contrary to what was agreed in 1963 (when Malaysia was formed). If the federal government insists on their version of Malaysia and not that of 1963, SUPP asks that there be a comprehensive review on the role Sarawak should play in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Sim reminded them that Malaysia was formed with Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in 1963 with the fundamental condition of Sarawak that there should be freedom of religion with no official religion for Sarawak.

He also pointed out that the people of Sarawak before 1963 were apprehensive on the possible encroachment into their freedom of worship and religion should Malaysia be formed with Malaya as the dominant party.

According to him, Malayan leaders gave their promise and assurances that the people of Sarawak had full say and freedom over religion in order to assuage their fear.

“The federal government has breached their promise and assurances given to the people of Sarawak on this fundamental right – the right to freedom of religion.

“The issue at hand is just one of the smaller infringements on the rights. The federal

government is urged to abide by the agreement and the promises given to the people of Sarawak,” he added.

The federal government gave notice yesterday that it would appeal against last week’s High Court ruling that annulled a directive prohibiting Christians from using the word ‘Allah’ in their religious education and books.

The notice of appeal dated March 12 was filed at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya and copied to lawyers for Sarawakian Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill who initiated the judicial review that led to the High Court ruling.

Solicitor-General Datuk Abdul Razak Musa confirmed the filing of the appeal.

A copy of the notice of appeal, undersigned by senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan, was also extended to the Registrar of the KL High Court (Appellate & Special Powers).

Jill Ireland has been named a respondent in the suit while both the Malaysian government and the Home Ministry were named appellants.

On March 10, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur ruled that the government directive via a Dec 5, 1986 circular issued by the Home Ministry’s publications control division was unlawful and unconstitutional.