Filipino man killed in accident at Kuala Baram bypass road in Miri

MIRI (March 16): A 46-year-old Filipino man was killed in an vehicle accident at Kuala Baram bypass road here at around 7am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the deceased has been identified as Irrai Pajat Said.

“The deceased who worked as a labourer was heading to his workplace from his house in Permyjaya.

“Upon arriving at KM16 Kuala Baram bypass road, the deceased tried to shift to the right lane but failed as there were other vehicles. He lost control of his machine and crashed into a road divider,” said Alexson.

He was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics from Miri Hospital who were called to the scene.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.