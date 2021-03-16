Holding Ramadan bazaars may be allowed this year – Zuraida

IPOH (March 16): Holding of Ramadan bazaars might be allowed this year with an improved and more efficient standard operating procedure imposed, said Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the matter, however, would first be discussed with the National Security Council (MKN) for a decision.

“The ministry will look at the SOP again to make it better and more efficient.

“I do not see any problem as the open markets and pasar malam (night markets) have been allowed to operate. InsyaAllah (God willing), the Ramadan bazaars can resume this time.”

Zuraida said this after jointly launching the Robotic Artificial Intelligence application together with Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin at the Amanjaya Chicken Market, here, today.

The Federal Territories Ministry and the Negeri Sembilan government had earlier agreed to allow the holding of Ramadan bazaars this year and are also waiting for a decision from MKN amid the Conditional Movement Control Order enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has received 1,600 applications from traders to hold Ramadan bazaars and are waiting for approval from the Selangor government and advice from MKN. – Bernama