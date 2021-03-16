Kaamatan to kick off with a ‘seed run’

KOTA KINABALU: This year’s Borderless Kaamatan will kick off with a ‘seed run’ with the goal of promoting environmental conservation and Sabah’s biodiversity.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said in a statement today the programme will identify and collect fruit and paddy seeds from every district in Sabah.

“The seeds will then be presented to the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry for planting and propagation.

“This is a significant event because after enduring a year of Covid-19, the lockdown, job losses, and the economic downturn, we are grateful we still have our health, and fortunate to be alive.

“And like these seeds, we have the opportunity to grow again. On this day, like the seeds, we will come together to celebrate our diversity and have great hope for the future,” he said.

Kitingan who is also the State Kaamatan organising chairman said the programme will also endorse the United Nations’ World Biodiversity Day which is observed on May 22 each year to raise understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

He said traditionally, Kaamatan is a celebration of good harvest and the organising committee believes it is vital that the festival returns to its roots.

Ultimately, he said Kaamatan is about food supply and it is fitting that the celebration is about Sabah’s fertile ground and its ability to feed its children during this difficult time.

“In terms of celebration itself, the committee has agreed that the launching ceremony which will take place on May 1 in Penampang while the peace-making Adat ceremony will be held on May 29 at the Hongkod Koisaan.

“It is in keeping with this year’s theme of ‘Borderless Kaamatan for Peace and Reconciliation’.

“The organising committee has been hard at work to ensure that merrymaking is still possible, while adhering to the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) by the Health Ministry,” he said.

He added that while not everybody would be able to make their way to Hongkod this year, they can still celebrate Kaamatan in their own villages and districts.

However, he hopes that the ongoing national immunisation campaign would mean the situation could change come May and the SOP would be relaxed for those who have been vaccinated.