Missing 61yo man reported dead after search party finds body stuck between mangrove palms

KUCHING (March 16): The 61-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead, with his body found stuck in between mangrove palms by the Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) rescue team at around 10.45am today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, the victim, identified as Chong Siaw Voon from Kota Samarahan was reported to have fallen from the bridge and his body was found among mangrove palms at a distance of 800 metres from the location of the fire control post (PKB)/Kuap bridge.

The deceased’s body was later handed over to the police for further action and the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was terminated at the same time.

The deceased was reported missing at the Kuap Bridge, Samarahan-Kuching expressway on Monday.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram in his statement yesterday said the Kota Samarahan police received a report from the police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) operation room at around 8.50pm on Sunday, informing them that a motorcycle was seen left at Kuap Bridge.

Upon further inspection, other items left near the motorcycle was the deceased’s helmet and his slippers.

Following that, he said, the police tracked down the owner of the motorcycle and informed the victim’s family before the victim’s son came forward to lodge a police report.

It was said that the deceased left his house on Sunday at around 5.30am without telling his family.