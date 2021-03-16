Motorcyclist killed, wife seriously injured in accident in Miri

MIRI (March 16): A motorcyclist was killed while his wife who was riding pillion sustained serious injuries in an accident at Kuala Baram bypass road last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said that the deceased identified as 21-year-old Martin Jerom Nelson Kevin died on the spot due to serious injuries.

“At around 8pm, a road accident has happened at Kuala Baram bypass road (near Miri Crocodile Farm junction) involving two vehicles.

“Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle which was coming from the direction of Miri city heading towards Kuala Baram had crashed into an unidentified vehicle on the right lane,” said Alexson.

The body was later taken to the mortuary for a postmortem while the critically injured victim was rushed to the hospital.