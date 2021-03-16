Move by Sng, 2 others to quit PKR ‘courageous, principled’, says Azmin-led group

KUCHING: The recent move by three former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) MPs to quit the party and become independent parliamentarians in support of the current federal government has earned the praise of 10 former PKR MPs led by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a joint statement yesterday, the 10 MPs described the decision taken by Julau MP Larry Sng, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Kuala Langat MP Dato Dr Xavier Jayakumar as “courageous and principled” that meets the aspirations of the people for a fully functioning and stable government.

The statement was signed by Mohamed Azmin, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Dato Saifuddin Abdullah, Dato Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Dato Kamarudin Jaffar, Dato Dr Mansor Othman, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Datuk Ali Biju, Datuk Willie Mongin, and Jonathan Yasin.

The signatories said the move also showed the three MPs’ confidence in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in handling the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the proactive, decisive and timely measures implemented to jump-start the economy and ensure sustainable recovery.

“The allegation that PN is using enticement and intimidation to garner the support of MPs from Pakatan Harapan is utterly baseless.

“The fact of the matter is that these MPs have made their own objective assessment and realised that the PN government has taken responsible measures in dealing with the pandemic by channelling a total of RM320 billion for the benefit of the people and to revitalise the economy.

“We therefore unanimously welcome the dynamic political move made by YB Larry Sng, YB Steven Choong and YB Dato Dr Xavier Jayakumar,” read the statement.

The statement also noted that the decision of the three to leave PKR was also driven by a deep sense of frustration with the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whose policy of divide and rule, nepotistic practices and cronyism has plunged the party into self-destruct mode.

The statement also called on leaders and members of PKR to reflect not just on the latest decision taken by the three MPs, but also ponder on the larger issue as to why so many top PKR leaders and long-serving members had left the party.

“PKR, under the current formulation, can no longer claim to be championing the principles of justice and welfare for the people, having lost its idealism and gone astray largely because of the insatiable lust for power and ambition of one man to become Prime Minister,” the statement added.

The 10 MPs also took a swipe at PKR’s Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, who has been leading the current attacks against the three defecting MPs, saying that Saifuddin did not have the moral standing to preach about party hopping.

They also noted that Anwar has to accept the bitter fact that his leadership is rejected by a large cross-section of his own party members because a party that has lost its bearings can no longer claim the moral high ground to lead.

“This is most unfortunate because we know that there are leaders and members of PKR who have been holding fast to the original principles and idealism of the party, only to find themselves side-lined and even victimised by the powers that be under the president.

“Instead of relentlessly pursuing the noble causes for which the party was founded, the power-mongers have hijacked the reform agenda for the benefit of themselves, their families and their cronies,” they said.