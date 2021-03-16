Pansar’s incoming subsidiary secures RM485.99 million construction project in Sarawak

KUCHING: Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd (Perbena), an incoming subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia Main Market listed Pansar Bhd (Pansar, has been awarded the contract for the Design and Construction of UNIMAS Teaching Hospital in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak totaling RM485.99 million.

In a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, the award of four contracts totalling RM 600 million were announced comprising building and infrastructure works and facilities for several educational institutions in Malaysia. The ceremony was presided by Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, where he presented Letter of Awards for the four contracts.

Amongst the four contracts, Perbena was awarded the contract for the Design and Construction of a new Teaching Hospital and Primary Healthcare Centre for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), for a contract value of RM485.99 million. This brings Perbena’s

total outstanding order book, which stood at RM1.46 billion as at February 2021, to approximately RM2.0 billion.

Managing director of Perbena Emas, James Ling was present at the ceremony to receive the Letter of Award from Fadillah.

Perbena has an established 43-year track record in the construction and civil engineering industry, and has, since its establishment, undertaken projects in excess of RM5 billion. Their past experience has included multiple projects in universities, hospitals, shopping centres, semi-conductor factories, oil and gas facilities, waste treatment plants, highway and road infrastructure works, religious institutions, institutional facilities and many more.

Perbena is presently undertaking a corporate exercise which would result in the company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pansar, which specialises in engineering and construction. The Pansar group of companies has been spearheading the advancement of infrastructure in Malaysia for 60 years.

