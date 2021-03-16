PAS fully support PN’S new deal for Malaysians — Abdul Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS fully supported Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is offering a new deal to all Malaysians to ensure the well-being and welfare of the people.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said it was also to create political stability, economic prosperity and maintain interracial harmony.

“PAS adheres to the principles of the Federal Constitution, the rule of law, the concept of justice for all, leadership with integrity and good morals, and takes a political approach that unites the ummah,” said the Marang MP in a Facebook post yesterday.

Therefore, he called on all parties to support the moderate and caring approach taken by PN.

He also called on all parties to reject opportunistic and extremist approaches that are not suitable for plural society Malaysia.

On Saturday, when officiating the 49th Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) National Delegates Conference virtually here, the Prime Minister said that PN was offering a new deal to the people and wanted to remain a political coalition that shared the country’s aspirations for future generations.

Muhyiddin also said PN wanted to lead Malaysia more efficiently, effectively and competently, and had high aspirations to continue to preserve the unity of the people of various races and religions. — Bernama