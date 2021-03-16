PN should be supported by all — SAPP President

KOTA KINABALU: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition should be supported and strengthened for the benefit of all, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

Yong said PN was the only political coalition that can work towards the betterment of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

“PN comprises of various parties that care for the welfare of not only one race but all, including the natives in Sabah and Sarawak as well as the Orang Asli in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Recently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that PN is the “new deal” for Malaysia as it is a working government that works for the nation and prepares it for generations to come.

Yong said leaders in PN were committed to ensuring that unity is fostered while the welfare of all is taken care of according to their constitutional rights, therefore, there is no reason to doubt the effectiveness of the PN government.

It was a platform that ensures inter and intra community relations can function well as the nation fights against challenges including the COVID-19, economic slowdown, and others, he added.

Yong also said that being part of this “new deal” for Malaysia was the most effective way to rise above these national and global challenges and bring new hope to Malaysians, adding that a strong, effective and workable governance that consist of political coalitions like PN was the key for a new Malaysia.

“For the future and welfare of all Malaysians especially our younger generation, let us stand together as one in PN and rise above the challenges we face today,” he added. – Bernama