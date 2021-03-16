Sarawak police receive 37 reports over Facebook user’s religiously charged video

KUCHING (March 16): A total of 37 police reports have been received throughout the state as of yesterday against a Facebook account user for posting a video that allegedly insults Christians.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said all the police reports have been referred to the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent which has already opened an investigation paper on the case.

According to him, the investigation is conducted by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department D5 unit.

“Among the video clip content is the statement of unhappiness over the High Court’s decision to allow the word ‘Allah’ to be used in the Bilble and the individual in the video also urged the Malays and Muslims to oppose the usage of the word ‘Allah’ and issue statement calling for churches to be closed, ” said Aidi in a statement yesterday.

Aidi said investigation is being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

He took the opportunity to advise the public to be cautious when issuing statement so as to not offend any religion or race.

“If you are not satisfied with something, you must use the right channel and based on the law of the country,” he said.