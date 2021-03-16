Septuagenarian driver dies in accident with lorry

KUCHING: A quarry manager succumbed to his injuries at the accident scene after the vehicle he was driving hit a lorry at Jalan Batu Kitang around 9.50am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the 77-year-old deceased had been identified as Lai Chung Tai from Kranji, Bau.

“The deceased who suffered from serious head injuries was pronounced dead by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) paramedics who were called to the scene.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a four-wheel drive driven by the victim and a lorry driven by a 62-year-old man.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the four-wheel drive came from the direction of Kota Sentosa towards Bau, and was in the process of overtaking the vehicle in front of him when he entered the opposite lane and hit the front side of the lorry which was moving straight from the direction of Bau towards Kota Sentosa,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added the impact from the accident caused serious injuries to the driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle, while the lorry driver escaped unscathed.

The victim was later taken to SGH for further action.

“The case is classified under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.