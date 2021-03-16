Sheda Bintulu bullish about property market outlook

BINTULU: The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Bintulu branch is optimistic about a positive property market outlook in Sarawak, particularly in Bintulu.

Sheda Bintulu chairman Joshua Sia hoped with the various state projects currently being implemented here, it would help accelerate the Bintulu property market recovery.

He said this includes the Pan Borneo Highway project and the growths in the oil and gas industry within Bintulu and Miri division.

He said incoming and existing heavy industries in Samalaju Industrial Park might also draw more public interest to Bintulu.

“Some significant projects in Bintulu region such as the Petrochemical Hub, commencement of Block 1 CCGT plant by Sarawak Energy, Methanol Plant by PetChem Sdn Bhd, extension of deep sea port for aforesaid projects, Bintulu Jepak Bridge infrastructure and increase of heavy industrial capacity in Samalaju are all acting as catalysts in boosting the property market in Bintulu.

“We are also pleased to see Bintulu Town not only remained as a friendly industrial town but remain optimistic with good growth potential in mega retail and shopping centres completed and soon to complete in Bintulu,” he said.

The newly elected Sheda Bintulu chairman said these retail industry boosters may attract many tourists from nearby townships into Bintulu in time to come and the Bintulu property market would remain positive.

However, he said due to Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, Sarawak property market is unpredictable this year.

“Unfortunately, many branch activities (such as Sheda annual roadshows) for Sheda as well as our members’ construction and development activities were affected by various movement control order restrictions.

“However, the government is providing measures to ensure the property market is sustainable such as providing affordable housing and implementation of various programmes, incentives, and home ownership campaign to promote home ownership among Malaysians,” he added.

Sheda Bintulu branch elected its new committee for the 2021-2024 term on March 13.

The new line-up is led by chairman Joshua Sia (Paling Construction Sdn Bhd), aided by his deputy Noel Yek (BGC Construction Sdn Bhd).

Hanson Ling (Budi Waja Sdn Bhd) and George Liang (Twin Revenue Sdn Bhd) are the secretary and treasurer respectively.

The committee members are Charlene Hii (Pelita Raya Sdn Bhd), Eric Tang (Chieng Chuang Construction Sdn Bhd), Kelvin Chia (Menawan Megah Sdn Bhd), Lenard Yet (Hong-Yet Development Sdn Bhd), Priscilla Yek (Samalaju Properties Sdn Bhd), Stephen Wong (SK Gold Land Sdn Bhd) and Wong Oo Ling (Topwish Capital Sdn Bhd).

The main objective of Sheda is to promote and coordinate throughout the state of Sarawak the development of land and construction of buildings for residential, commercial, industrial and related purposes by members with a view towards contributing effectively to the economic development of the state.

Sheda also functions towards providing housing and assisting the property development in a pleasant environment and towards assisting the creation of better and wider employment opportunities in the building industry.