31 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including one new cluster which originated from a dinner ceremony in Tawau.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 11 followed by Kota Kinabalu (10) and Keningau (2).

He disclosed that the new cluster dubbed as the Taman Ria Enam Cluster has currently registered a total of 17 cases.

The index case involved a 46-year-old woman who was asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus before she went for her chemotherapy procedure.

Investigations showed that the woman and her family had previously hosted a dinner at a restaurant on March 5.

“Close contact screening is currently underway,” said Masidi in a statement.

“The state had also recorded two Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, one in Sandakan and the other in Kinabatangan,” he added.

A total of 81 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday.