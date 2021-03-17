42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating own daughter

MIRI (March 17): Police have arrested a 42-year-old man today for allegedly raping and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted confirmed that a police report was received regarding the incident.

“The victim went to the hospital to give birth and there, she filled in the form where she stated that the baby’s father was her own father.

“This prompted medical personnel attending to her to lodge a police report,” said Hakemal.

The victim gave birth yesterday (March 16).

When asked further, Hakemal said the victim lived with her father and siblings.

He added that the victim’s parents were also divorced.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 376B of the Penal Code for rape”, said Hakemal.