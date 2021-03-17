Buffets allowed in hotels, restaurants

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allowed buffets to be served in hotels and restaurants, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“The State Government has agreed to allow the operation of buffets in all hotels and paid homestay accommodations that have own restaurants in their premises, subject to standard operating procedures (SOP),” said Masidi in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that each premises must provide the MySejahtera or Sabah Trace check-in services or records books to keep track of the customers; details and temperatures.

Masidi stressed that all customers must wear their face masks when they are taking their food and they must be provided with gloves.

“There must be physical distancing of at least one meter between each customer,” he said.

He explained that group bookings are allowed but subject to the physical distancing and the capacity of the restaurants.

He said that the restaurants could arrange specific hours for each batch of customers to prevent overcrowding.

“Dine-ins, ala carte services, room services, deliveries and served buffets are all allowed,” he added.