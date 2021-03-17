Call for stern action against woman over seditious FB posting

KENINGAU: Former deputy speaker of Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN), Datuk Lawrence Gimbang, urged the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) to view seriously and take stern action against a woman who threatened Christians in this country so as to prevent it from becoming a precedent.

This is vital for the continued peace and harmony among the multiracial and multi-religion Malaysians, he said, adding what the woman had said in her Facebook account is very disturbing, irresponsible, dangerous and seditious.

“Therefore, I appeal to KDN to take this matter seriously and take stern action against her for the sake of continued peace and harmony in this country.

“If no action is taken against the woman, then what she did may become a precedent for others to make such a sensitive, irresponsible and dangerous statement or speech, which is against the laws, constitution and the Rukun Negara which we are proud of and love,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawrence was referring to the woman who, in her Facebook account, allegedly asked for all churches in Malaysia to be closed, while threatening that if this is not done she and her team would take action to destroy the Christians in Malaysia.

“I am sad and frustrated to hear such a disturbing, malicious, insulting and threatening statement in her Facebook account against Christians in the country, which was made without any acceptable reason.

“Such an irresponsible act is not supposed to have been done by any individual because this is not the policy practised by the Malaysian government.

“When Malaysia was formed by Malaya, Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak on 16 September 1963, it was meant to give freedom to people of the said countries, especially Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore (Malaya already achieved independence on 31 Ogos 1957).

“And Tunku Abdul Rahman (the first Prime Minister) had said that Malaysia respects all races and religions that exist in Malaysia, and that Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore also shared equal status with Malaya in the formation of Malaysia,” said Lawrrence, who is also Angkatan Perpaduan Sabah (APS) Vice President.

He and another APS Vice President, Paul Kadau, lodged a joint police report on this at the Keningau District Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Paul urged the Federal Government to take serious action against any extremist religious group or movement that can harm the existing unity and harmony between the multiracial and multi-religion people in the country.

He also asked the woman what wrong had the churches and Christians done to her that prompted her to issue such a threat.

“As far as I know, the churches and Christians have existed in this country we now called Malaysia long before it was formed and before she was even born, and we have been practising our beliefs peacefully and never disturb the other religions…Christianity is a religion of peace that always promotes peace and harmony among Christians and with those of other religions,” he said.

Paul said the police must investigate and take action against the woman and her so-called team before they create any havoc in the country.

“The police must not wait until bad things happened and only then hurriedly wanting to do something,” said Paul, while hoping the Ministry of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs will also do its part to ensure Sabah and Sarawak, especially, continue to enjoy the freedom of religion.