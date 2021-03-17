CM: Road devt to transform Limbang, Lawas landscapes

LIMBANG: The northern region of Sarawak is set to undergo transformation following the development of road infrastructure across the area.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the government was set on developing the road infrastructure in this region, covering Limbang and Lawas, in accordance with global standards and also without compromising the environment.

“The development also includes the network of double-carriageways and in five years upon the completion of the project, the landscapes of Limbang and Lawas would showcase the transformation,” he said in a press conference held in connection with his official visit here yesterday.

Abang Johari was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah who is Limbang MP, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, and Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

Adding on, the chief minister said the good road infrastructure would boost economic spin-offs from the south to northern part of Sarawak through various regional development agencies.

He said the state government took over the construction of the ‘missing link’ in Northern Sarawak to connect the coastal road from Miri to Limbang and Lawas, with the highway to Brunei, after the previous federal administration under Pakatan Harapan decided to shelve this section of the Pan Borneo Highway development.

“With the alternative link-road from Gunung Buda in UIu Limbang to Mulu and Long Terawan, down to Marudi, it would also boost the development in NRDA (Northern Region Development Agency) and the HDA (Highland Development Agency),” he said.

In his working visit here, Abang Johari was briefed about the progress of the Limbang Bridge-Sungai B Runut project, as well as the Berawan treatment plant and water supply projects undertaken by Public Works Department (JKR), Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), Laku Managament Sdn Bhd (Laku) and NRDA.

The RM150-milion second Limbang bridge project, comprising two structures across Sungai Limbang and Sungai Bunut here and another across Sungai Lawas, should complete the ‘jigsaw’.

Abang Johari said a taskforce had been set up to oversee the implementation of the delayed Limbang bridge project, adding that it comprised representatives of the contractor and JKR.

“Two contactors would be appointed for the road construction to speed up the works.”

On Berawan water treatment plant project, Abang Johari said it meant to double the supply capacity to 40 million litres daily, which should be able to meet the demand of the whole Limbang District going forward.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would proceed with building a 13km road to Ulu Lubai in Limbang to serve four longhouses, a clinic and a school there.