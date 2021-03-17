CM urges S’wakian women to embrace digitalisation as state heads towards digital economy

KUCHING (March 17): Digitalisation is not only for one gender as Sarawak heads towards developed state status based on digital economy, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It transcends communities and nations therefore it transcends gender. Whoever can command the latest technology then they will move forward. This could be seen in Silicon Valley where many big tech companies are led by women.

“That means our future is bright for everyone, and it is not bound by gender. When we transform our economy based on digital economy, it will give equal opportunities to all especially to those involved in new economic approaches,” he said at the International Women’s Day celebration with the theme ‘Choose to Challenge’ today.

Abang Johari noted that opportunities will exist for those equipped with the latest knowledge in technology.

“The future is there for those who are able to command technology while those who are ignorant of technology will be left behind.

“In Sarawak (as we heads) towards a digital economy, our roles will be based on merit. Whoever has the qualification and the latest knowledge in the new era they will be there. Times are changing and men have to acknowledge that,” he said.

Abang Johari added that those with the suitable background and knowledge in the new era will be placed in decision-making roles accordingly as they are the ones who can change the future of the state.

He said in celebrating Women’s Day, there is need to see where the state’s future is heading to, with its aspiration to become a developed state by 2030.

In this regard, he is confident that Sarawakian women are able to play their roles well.

“Our social policy will emphasise on women’s roles in the new era as the state heads towards a developed status based on digital economy.

“We have drafted the post-Covid-19 pandemic policy, which I’m sure will provide equal opportunities to women as well as men based on merit in transforming our economy,” he said.

Also present were his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Assistant Ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Francis Harden, and other invited guests.