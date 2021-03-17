Covid-19: 1,219 new cases, two deaths reported today – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): Malaysia has recorded 1,219 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that during the same period, 1,346 recovered cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to 310,958, while the total number of deaths now stood at 1,220.

“Of the total new cases today, 1,212 are local infections, involving 769 Malaysians and 443 foreigners while another seven are imported cases,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the three states recording the highest number of cases were Selangor with 499 cases, Sarawak (225) and Johor (169).

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 154 cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 64 people needing respiratory assistance. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —