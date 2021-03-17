Covid-19: New Jalan Merpati Cluster emerges in Miri

KUCHING (March 17): Another new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed Jalan Merpati Cluster, was declared by the State Health Department today, involving a workplace in a shopping centre in Miri.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the new cluster currently only involves Miri district, and the index case is a 45-year-old Sarawakian woman who was screened after experiencing symptoms on March 7.

“A total of 310 people were screened, 193 were found negative and 66 are still waiting for their results. Additional 50 positive cases were discovered for the cluster,” said SDMC in a press statement today.

All 51 were referred to Miri Hospital and Miri quarantine centre for isolation and further treatment.

