Covid-19: Samarahan, Sri Aman now orange zones; Selangau back to yellow

KUCHING (Mar 17): Samarahan and Sri Aman districts turned into Covid-19 orange zones from yellow today after they recorded 22 and 29 local infections respectively in the past two weeks, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Selangau district, however, reverted to yellow zone from orange zone with 16 locally transmitted cases reported in the past 14 days, it said.

“Song, Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 2,670 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Bau, Mukah and Sarikei remain as orange zones with a total of 84 cases, while Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain as yellow zones with 77 total local cases recorded in the past 14 days.

The other nine districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued seven compounds, of which two were in Kuching, two in Miri and one each in Serian, Sibu and Belaga for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).