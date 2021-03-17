Covid-19: Sarawak records 225 new cases, no fatalities today

KUCHING (March 17): Sarawak recorded 225 new Covid-19 positive cases and no fatalities today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said Miri registered the highest number of cases at 88 followed by Kuching (32), Bintulu (30), Serian (18), Sibu (13), Sri Aman (12) and Kapit (11).

“Five districts recorded single-digit cases namely Meradong (7), Bukit Mabong (5), Betong (4), Samarahan (4) and Song (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 13,110,” it said in a statement.

It said that out of the 225 new positive cases, only 28 individuals had showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 184 cases of individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

“These consisted of 178 individuals who have been identified as close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases and six individuals who had just returned from high-risk infection areas (Import B),” it said.

In summary, the committee said that the cases reported today consisted of 142 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 36 cases which were detected from existing active clusters; 32 cases from other screening at health facilities; nine cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities; and six Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from other states in the country.

“Miri’s 88 cases today were largely traced from individuals who were screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases (77) while another four cases were from screenings of individuals at health centres in the district.

“The district also recorded four cases involving the Jalan Merpati Cluster and three cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health centres,” it said.

In Kuching, nine cases were found from screenings of individuals at health centres of which one was categorised as an Import C case from Bintulu.

“There were also eight cases involving the Emperoh Jambu Cluster; seven through ACD; and two from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health centres,” said SDMC.

It added that the district also recorded six Import B cases involving Sarawakians who were infected from Johor.

It said that in Bintulu, 15 cases were linked to the Jalan Tanjung Cluster; nine from ACD; three involving screenings of symptomatic individuals; one from other Covid-19 screenings at a health centre; one from screening of health workers at a health facility; and one involving the Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster which has been categorised as an Import C case from Sibu.

“In Serian, 13 cases were from ACD and five were from other Covid-19 screenings at health centres,” it said.

Sibu had a drop in new cases compared to yesterday’s 73 with six detected from other Covid-19 screenings at health centres; three from ACD; one involving the Kampung Hilir Cluster; one linked to the Kiba Cluster; one from screening of health workers at a health facility and one from screenings of symptomatic individuals.

The committee said Sri Aman had nine cases traced from ACD; two from other Covid-19 screenings and one linked to the Main Bazaar Cluster while Kapit’s 11 cases consisted of ten cases detected from ACD and one from other Covid-19 screenings.

“Meradong and Bukit Mabong’s cases were all traced from ACD whereas in Betong, three were detected through ACD and one has been linked to the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster,” it said.

It added that Samarahan’s four cases were all linked to the Emperoh Jambu Cluster while Song’s sole case was detected from other Covid-19 screenings.

On the recovery of Covid-19 patients, SDMC said 227 had recovered today of which 66 were discharged from Miri Hospital; 52 from Bintulu Hospital; 39 from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Betong; 27 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 23 from Sibu Hospital; 12 from PKRC under Kapit Hospital; and eight from Sarikei Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 10,628 or 81.07 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 2,341 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 704 were being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 456 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 305 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 282 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 211 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 150 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 142 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 36 at PKRC Serian; 32 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; 18 at PKRC Mukah; three at Limbang Hospital and two at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 243 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with two pending lab test results.

The death toll in Sarawak remains unchanged at 94.