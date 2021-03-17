Dr Adham: Individuals completing vaccination will be issued My Covid-19 badge

PUTRAJAYA (March 17): Individuals who have completed the vaccine dose will be given the My Covid-19 Vaccination Badge as proof that they have received the vaccine, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who received the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today after receiving the first shot on Feb 24, would be the first individual to receive the badge.

In a joint press conference with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan here today, Dr Adham said that the unique badge was equipped with a security code.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) will not only issue a vaccination certificate on the MySejahtera application but we will also issue a badge indicating who has completed the vaccination. This is to certify anyone who has been vaccinated by Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

Dr Adham said that today, the 21st day of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, a total of 346,508 individuals have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, about 69.3 per cent of the total target number of first phase vaccine recipients – 500,000 people.

“This is very good achievement and the MOH is confident that the first phase (of vaccination exercise), which will end at the end of April, will be implemented smoothly,” he said.

He also said that about 5.7 million people have registered for the vaccination exercise via the MySejahtera application, with 12.6 per cent being aged 60 and above and 19.6 per cent of them having comorbidities.

About 25.9 per cent of the total registrants would be vaccinated in the second phase of the country’s largest vaccination exercise, he said. – Bernama