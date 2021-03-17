EMCO at Rumah Sewa Anong, Baverly Hills in Bintulu extended to March 25

KUALA LUMPUR (March 17): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Rumah Sewa Anong and Rumah Sewa Baverly Hills in Bintulu, Sarawak scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until March 25, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was taken after taking into account the risk assessment conducted by agencies under the Movement Control Order (MCO) Technical Committee.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed there are still cases among residents of these two localities.

“To date, the MOH has screened 1,407 individuals and of the number, 85 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded. A second round of screening has been conducted and we are waiting for the results,” he said in a statement on the MCO development today.

On compliance with the MCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs), Ismail Sabri said 125 individuals were detained yesterday for violating the SOPs, with 111 of them being compounded and 14 others remanded.

He said interstate or inter-district travel without permission, recorded the highest number of offences, involving 43 individuals, followed by failure to wear face mask (29) failure to provide equipment to record customers’ details (28) and not observing physical distancing (11)

On border control through ‘Ops Benteng’, Ismail Sabri said 24 illegal immigrants were arrested and a land vehicle was seized yesterday.

As for the screening of foreign workers, Ismail Sabri said 3,567 people had undergone screenings and 35 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, 627,010 foreign workers underwent the Covid-19 screening test, involving 32,425 employers. – Bernama