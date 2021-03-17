Fuel prices: RON97 goes up 7 sen, RON95 and diesel remains at ceiling price

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 18 Mac 2021 Sehingga 24 Mac 2021. pic.twitter.com/xfBnjcLZ6X — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) March 17, 2021

KUCHING (March 17): The price per litre of RON97 will go up by 7 sen this week, as the price per litre for RON95 and diesel remain unchanged at their respective ceiling prices.

The premium fuel will now be priced at RM2.47 per litre, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM2.05 per litre and diesel will be priced at RM2.15 per litre.

The price changes will take place at midnight (March 18) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on March 24.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new price ceiling for fuel prices was decided recently, with RON95 capped at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.