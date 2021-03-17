Govt to help prepare new housing for Pulau Gaya fire victims – CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will help to prepare new housing for citizens who have lost their houses in the recent fire at Kampung Lok Urai, Pulau Gaya.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said a study is being made to construct the housing at the village.

“The government will see how it can assist them since Malaysian citizens from Sabah were also among those affected,” he told reporters during his visit to the Sembulan Multipurpose Hall to distribute cash assistance and food baskets today.

The State government contributed cash and food baskets to 62 household heads of families that were impacted by the recent fire.

Hajiji said that the government hopes that the assistance given will help ease their burden.

The fire on March 11 destroyed 65 houses at Kampung Lok Urai.

A total of 79 victims were placed at two temporary shelters whereby 58 people were housed at the Sembulan Multipurpose hall and 21 stayed at the Likas Multipurpose hall.

The 17 families consisted of 13 citizens and four non-citizens.

Another 295 people from 46 families chose not to stay at the temporary shelters.

Also present at the event were Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Wetrom Bahanda and Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, and City Hall mayor, Noorliza Awang Alip.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also spoke of the vaccination process in Sabah where he expressed his confidence that there will be ample supply of vaccines.

He said that in the event it is not enough, the State government will purchase more vaccines.

He also called on all Sabahans to register for the vaccination via the MySejahtera application and reminded that the vaccines are offered free of charge.

“It is important to control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.