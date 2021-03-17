Heaps of rubbish near to two schools

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Indian Association (SIA) president Taren Sunil Manoharan has expressed dismay over heaps of rubbish dumped beside a major road near to two schools in Lahad Datu.

“It was really disappointing to realize there are still people who are so selfish and irresponsible as to simply dump their garbage alongside a public road,” said Taren Sunil who made an overland trip to Lahad Datu recently.

To make matters worse, the heaps of rubbish were dumped quite near to SM Sains Lahad Datu and Pusat Latihan Vokasional Pertanian.

Both are boarding schools which have hostels to cater to students.

“I can presume that the stench of rotting garbage would often drift over to the schools, depending on the direction of the wind. That would adversely affect the concentration of students studying in the classrooms.

“I am sure that the students, staff and teachers would all be constantly disturbed by the effects of the nearby rubbish heaps. The rotting mounds of rubbish would certainly be a perfect breeding and feeding ground for pests such as flies, mosquitoes, rats, monitor lizards and all sorts of scavenging animals.

These pests could easily wander over to the nearby schools and students’ dormitories and spread diseases. That could eventually cause health issues if left unchecked,” warned Taren Sunil, who was a former town councilor in Sandakan.

He said he had to speak out on the matter because it was just too disturbing to keep quiet and leave things as they are.

Taren Sunil expressed his hope that the local authorities would clean up the place while at the same time identify and punish the culprits responsible for the illegal dumping.

“It is time for local authorities to put a stop to such uncivilized behavior. Otherwise they will have to spend endless time and money cleaning up while selfish and uncaring people continue to turn public places into dumping grounds for all sorts of trash,” he said in a statement today.