KK Waterfront operators seek dialogue with authorities over new rules

KOTA KINABALU: The management and tenants of the Kota Kinabalu Waterfront, a tourist hangout, urge the state government to organise a dialogue with them.

Waterfront Touri-Cultural Entertainment Esplanade group managing director Datuk Yeo Hock Ching said it is important for the relevant local authorities to sit down with the operators of entertainment outlets in the city for clarification, explanation, and to remove doubts and confusion over the various rules and policies presently being implemented in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dialogue, he suggested be open to all interested stakeholders in the local tourism sector especially restaurants, cafe and bar outlets including local entertainment artists.

Yeo stressed that many operators in the city proper and nearby areas are confused over the new policies of City Hall, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Health Department, Police Department, including those coming from the Sabah Covid-19 Task Force.

“We need to sit down with these government agencies and departments to voice out our problems and seek clarifications on matters pertaining to old and new policies, requirements, regulations, penalties and our suggestions to pave way for a win-win solutions,” he said.

Yeo said the revived SOP or health protocol compound fine (RM10,000 and RM50,000 for individual/company) is a glaring example whereby many of the operators are confused.

The government, he said, should immediately issue a clear explanation and its mechanics to the public so as to avoid the issuance of compounds by enforcement officers without proper guidelines.

In addition, as the public are not clear on policies, SOP or guidelines, it is advisable to issue warning notices to business operators prior to the issuance of compounds, he said.

Yeo said business operators are more than willing to give full support to the government, especially in this difficult time.

However, he said unnecessary problem or confusion between the government and operators will affect the business operations.

“We in the tourism entertainment sector have suffered a lot since the outbreak of the pandemic last year… We are grateful to the government that SOP restrictions have been loosen recently paving way for us to enjoy a little bit of breathing space as Malaysia continues to address the life-threatening virus,” he added.

Yeo said several outlets at the waterfront providing live band entertainment also urged the authorities to allow them to resume the activity.

“Our local musicians and singers, mostly Bumiputeras of Sabah, were out of job since last year and clamouring to return to the stage now that Sabah is under recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Our local artists need to earn salaries because they too have their families to feed,” he said.

Yeo reiterated that all the 24 establishments inside the waterfront assured maximum health protocol compliance.

Local consumer advocate Ron Ganasegaran said it is only logical and practical for the local authorities to sit down with the operators in the city and nearby areas.

By doing so, he said problems will be addressed properly and create an image that the government is a business friendly administration.

The retired politician said he agreed with Yeo’s suggestion that the dialogue should also be participated by other affected operators and be conducted as soon as possible.