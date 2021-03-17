Members from 10 families among 53 Covid-19 positive cases

SIBU: Members from 10 families are among 53 Covid-19 positive cases reported in zones under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) yesterday.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said members of the 10 families were detected at Tong Sang, Tiong Hua, Kampung Dato, Delta, Rejang Park, Pedada, Ding Lik Kong and Aup zones.

“Six individuals from a family at Lorong Rhu 6 in Tong Sang zone were also infected.

“At Kampung Dato zone, nine cases linked to Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster were recorded, all of them from two houses in the locality.

“At Jalan Abang Barieng locality under Delta Zone, there were four cases involving one family,” he said during a Facebook live streaming yesterday.

Dr Annuar advised the people not to visit their neighbours or relatives living in other places to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also advised those going out to work to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) at their workplaces and to practise precautionary measures when they returned home.

A total of 73 cases were reported in Sibu yesterday; 53 from SMC area, 15 from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) area and five from Sibu Jaya area.

Earlier, he said that a total of 924 close contacts of positive cases were being placed at four quarantine centres here as of yesterday.

“As we are already aware, there is no more home quarantine. Exception is for those taking care of the sick or the sick person cannot be taken to a quarantine centre.

“These individuals are not infected but they are being quarantined because they are close contacts of positive cases. They will have to undergo two swab tests,” he said.

On Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster, he said the Active Case Detection (ACD) exercise would be conducted at An-Nur Mosque parking lot from 9am to 1pm on Thursday and from 9 to 11am on Friday.

He urged residents of Kampung Hilir and the surrounding areas to come forward to get tested for

Covid-19.

The Jalan Kampung Hilir Cluster which has 35 cumulative cases was announced by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday.