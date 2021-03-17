Pansar subsidiary bags RM485.99 mln construction contract in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Pansar Bhd’s incoming subsidiary, Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM485.99 million construction contract for the development of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Teaching Hospital in Kota Samarahan.

In a statement yesterday, Pansar said the contract entailed the design and construction of a new teaching hospital and primary healthcare centre for Unimas.

“This brings Perbena’s total outstanding order book to approximately RM2 billion from RM1.46 billion as of February 2021,” it said.

Pansar said the contract, which is one of four contracts totalling RM600 million announced comprising building and infrastructure works and facilities for several educational institutions in Malaysia, was awarded in a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur on March 10.

Perbena Emas is currently undertaking a corporate exercise which will result in the company becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pansar, which specialises in engineering and construction. — Bernama